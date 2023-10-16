First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Takes $204,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.63. The stock had a trading volume of 110,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,127. The company has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.78 and its 200-day moving average is $265.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.91 and a 52 week high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.