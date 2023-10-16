First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Acquires 73 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Boeing were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.40. 1,064,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,604,899. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $132.21 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.60. The firm has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

