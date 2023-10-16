Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 14,810 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 198.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,274 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $66.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average is $65.55. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.