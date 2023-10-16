Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Has $10.71 Million Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lessened its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the period. Bancolombia accounts for about 7.7% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Bancolombia were worth $10,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 3.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bancolombia by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 86.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Bancolombia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bancolombia in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.60 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Bancolombia stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.78. 13,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,018. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Bancolombia had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.7727 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.47%. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 51.44%.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

