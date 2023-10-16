FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Short Interest Update

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,720,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the September 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 19.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.79.

Insider Activity at FTC Solar

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

In other FTC Solar news, CFO Robert Phelps Morris bought 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,192.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Robert Phelps Morris purchased 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,192.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,940,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,358,974.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,335,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,236. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at $6,314,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 46,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTCI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.27. 135,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,762. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.12. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 58.87% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. The business had revenue of $32.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Featured Stories

