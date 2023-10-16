Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 737,300 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 561,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,373.0 days.
Dufry Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DFRYF remained flat at $34.34 during trading hours on Monday. Dufry has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19.
About Dufry
