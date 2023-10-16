Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 737,300 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 561,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,373.0 days.

Dufry Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DFRYF remained flat at $34.34 during trading hours on Monday. Dufry has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

