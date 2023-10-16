InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.43

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 509544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Get InMode alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on InMode

InMode Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.17.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $136.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 35.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in InMode by 969.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of InMode by 98.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,451 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.