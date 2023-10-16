Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.61

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 781861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTCH. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $4.30 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $6.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.99.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 75.72% and a negative net margin of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $572.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 32.2% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 33,981,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,250,000 after buying an additional 8,271,557 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,352,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 10,781.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,452,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,075 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,732,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

