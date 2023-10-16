Ball (NYSE:BALL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.38

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.38 and last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 100304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Ball Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,204,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ball by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

