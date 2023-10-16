E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.91. E2open Parent shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 2,217,455 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETWO. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

The company has a market cap of $900.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $53,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,220. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in E2open Parent by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,914 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,768,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,322,000 after buying an additional 2,524,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,068,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in E2open Parent by 434.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,803,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 1,466,203 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

