Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up to $11.21

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $12.17. Alphatec shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 263,857 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,400 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $35,976.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,420. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Bakst sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $129,804.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,089,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,248,446.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,449. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth $49,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

