MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $318.22

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $318.22, but opened at $338.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $333.36, with a volume of 312,159 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.87 and a 200-day moving average of $337.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.85 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 140.01% and a net margin of 41.32%. Equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total value of $175,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $696,038 over the last 90 days. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 66.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 74.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

See Also

