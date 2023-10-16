Short Interest in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Grows By 32.5%

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on ARL shares. TheStreet lowered American Realty Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ARL traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $14.70. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,213. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 765.72%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 72.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Realty Investors by 37.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

