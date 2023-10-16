Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Up 32.0% in September

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.3 %

BHR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.84. 76,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,017. The company has a market cap of $187.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.28. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.36). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $186.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Braemar Hotels & Resorts

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.04%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Stockton bought 43,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $110,829.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 189,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,081.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Richard J. Stockton acquired 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $53,733.43. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton bought 43,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $110,829.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,081.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,150 shares of company stock worth $204,998. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.