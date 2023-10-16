Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,558,400 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 64,506,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,506.5 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IITSF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,086. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
