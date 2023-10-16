BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.79

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 124265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.85.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.