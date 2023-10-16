GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $63.90

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.90 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 64.20 ($0.79), with a volume of 1034100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.30 ($0.79).
GCP Infrastructure Investments Trading Down 0.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £555.21 million, a PE ratio of 1,080.92 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 390.81 and a quick ratio of 131.52.
GCP Infrastructure Investments Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is currently 11,666.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling at GCP Infrastructure Investments
About GCP Infrastructure Investments
GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.
