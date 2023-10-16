BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.62

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.62 and last traded at $77.76, with a volume of 33076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Barclays increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.14.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Nardelli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $103,031.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,145,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $248,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.