Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.94

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 200508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Sidoti decreased their price target on Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steelcase in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Steelcase Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,917.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,025.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $880,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 24.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Further Reading

