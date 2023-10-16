NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Plans $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%.

NNN REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 34 years. NNN REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 117.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NNN REIT to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.1%.

Shares of NNN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.74. 146,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. NNN REIT has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $48.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on NNN. Oppenheimer cut their target price on NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in NNN REIT by 12.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in NNN REIT by 22.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 38.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

