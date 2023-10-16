New Gold (TSE:NGD) Trading Up 4.3%

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.44. 350,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,065,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NGD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get New Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGD

New Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$999.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of C$247.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.0959629 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.