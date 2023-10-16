AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Short Interest Update

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,358.0 days.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of IDTVF stock remained flat at $25.43 during trading on Monday. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43. AB Industrivärden has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $27.48.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Company Profile
