Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Down 4.2%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 49,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 130,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Defiance Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$26.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is San Acacio Silver project located in Mexico.

