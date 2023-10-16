Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Up 31.9% in September

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,940,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 10,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DB. StockNews.com cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

DB traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.68. 293,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,463,000 after acquiring an additional 325,478 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

