BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Up 31.7% in September

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the September 15th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BGT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.95. 3,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

