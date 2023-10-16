First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Trims Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 1.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned about 0.17% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PGX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 664,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,396. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

