Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CHKP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.77.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $135.69 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $111.58 and a one year high of $138.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.07. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

