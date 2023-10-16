Inspire Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,820,000,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. OTR Global lowered Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.77.

Shares of CHKP opened at $134.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average of $129.07. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $111.46 and a one year high of $138.60.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

