Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 732.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 67.1% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $104.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SUI

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.