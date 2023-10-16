11,614 Shares in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Valhi by 644.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Valhi by 778.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valhi during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valhi by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Price Performance

Valhi stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $362.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. Valhi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

Valhi Announces Dividend

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $507.10 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Valhi Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

