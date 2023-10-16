Dividend Assets Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,880 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of USA Compression Partners worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:USAC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.85. 23,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,185. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 854.67 and a beta of 1.46. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $26.40.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

