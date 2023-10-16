Dividend Assets Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 9,570.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Targa Resources by 42.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $153,851.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,972.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,972.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TRGP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.68. The company had a trading volume of 100,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,526. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $88.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.97.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.