Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 5,669 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,707 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NEP traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 432,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $53.18.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 201.78%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

