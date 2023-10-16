Morgan Stanley Boosts Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $87.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.39. 54,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.