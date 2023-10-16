Morgan Stanley Cuts Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Price Target to $6.00

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STGW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Stagwell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Shares of STGW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. 35,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 1.12. Stagwell has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $632.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Research analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stagwell news, President Jay Leveton purchased 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $36,870.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 491,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,024.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 469,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 102,360 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 469,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 93,146 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Stagwell by 7.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

