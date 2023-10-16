Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.91% from the company’s current price.

PEB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

PEB traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.32. 105,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,913. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.65 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 83,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 131,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 60,259 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 85,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

