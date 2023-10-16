The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Stephens

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stephens from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s previous close.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, September 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PNC stock traded down $2.54 on Monday, hitting $115.60. The stock had a trading volume of 339,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average of $123.82. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $170.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group



The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

