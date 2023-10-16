Morgan Stanley Raises Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $138.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on H. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.22.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE H traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.65. The company had a trading volume of 37,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,663. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $83.85 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $171,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,112.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard C. Tuttle acquired 1,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $171,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,112.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

