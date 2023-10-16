Netflix’s (NFLX) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $325.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.15% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.37.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $2.07 on Monday, reaching $357.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $406.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.28. The stock has a market cap of $158.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $234.40 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

