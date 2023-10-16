Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.69. 7,882,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,547,469. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

