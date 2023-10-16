Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 53.61% from the company’s previous close.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Open Lending stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.51. 30,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,457. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $785.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 15.83 and a quick ratio of 15.83.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $560,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,529,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,357,555.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,000 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

