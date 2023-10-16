Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 16,218 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,218 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.4% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of STERIS by 11.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 162,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,562,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in STERIS by 8.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.44. 25,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.38 and its 200-day moving average is $213.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.23 and a beta of 0.86. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.15 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

