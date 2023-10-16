Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $5.95 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the quarter. Assurant makes up 1.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Assurant worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 453.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,319. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.00 and a 200-day moving average of $131.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $155.45.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,995.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $529,063.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,764.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,995.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,113. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.20.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Articles

