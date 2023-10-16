Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,300 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.5% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.50. 9,040,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,496,410. The firm has a market cap of $172.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,254.50, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.