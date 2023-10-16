Omnia Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $171.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,467,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,776,238. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

