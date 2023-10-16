Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 125,315 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.80. 5,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $197.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

