Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 2,953 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 211.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $319.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $101,643.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, CFO Tina Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $101,643.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,131 shares of company stock worth $13,303,956. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $269.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.76. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.