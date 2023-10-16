Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,013 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $48,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $154.02 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.52 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

