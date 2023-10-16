Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 194.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $60.27 on Monday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.