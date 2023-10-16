Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 36.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 66,373 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in Roche by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,900,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,581,000 after buying an additional 208,223 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Roche by 11.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 4.9% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 7.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter.

Roche Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $35.40. 808,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,271. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.25.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

Featured Articles

